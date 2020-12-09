Apptopia announced the most downloaded apps in 2020. The data shared by the company also revealed the most downloaded social media applications of the year. TikTok was the most downloaded social media application of 2020.

As the year 2020 slowly approaches, the data of the mobile world in 2020 also started to emerge. The fact that we spend almost the whole year in our homes has increased the use of mobile applications, especially social media applications. The most downloaded social media applications in 2020 were also revealed.

The data shared by Apptopia, which explains the most downloaded applications every year, also showed the most downloaded social media applications this year. The top application in the list created with data covering the period January 2020 – November 2020 did not surprise anyone. TikTok was the most downloaded social media application of 2020.

The most downloaded social media apps of 2020:

TikTok has been downloaded 82 million times in total during this period. This number was enough to top TikTok by a significant margin. TikTok was downloaded by millions of users in 2020 despite the troubles with US President Donald Trump. Instagram was the second most downloaded social media application following TikTok.

Instagram was downloaded by 57.5 million users in total this year. The application within Facebook has gained many new features this year. One of these features was the coming together of Instagram and Facebook messages. However, the video length limitation on IGTV was increased to 4 hours.

Social media apps that follow TikTok and Instagram were listed as Snapchat with 43 million downloads, Facebook with 42 million and Twitter with 25 million. The data shared by Apptopia provided information not only about social media applications, but also about video conferencing applications downloaded by millions of people in 2020 as a result of the need.

According to the chart, the most downloaded video conferencing application of 2020 was again, not surprisingly, Zoom. Zoom was downloaded by 73 million users, followed by Google Duo with 18 million downloads. The Houseparty app, released in April 2019, had an impressive 15 million downloads during this period.



