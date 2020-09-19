Sensor Tower publishes figures about the most downloaded mobile apps and games every month. With the statistics released as we left the first two weeks of September behind, the most downloaded mobile game in August was determined. Besides, an interesting rise did not go unnoticed.

Scribble Rider was the most downloaded mobile game in August

Although we see similar names on the list every month, Scribble Rider appears as the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS sides in the new data released by Sensor Tower. Voodoo’s game, Scribble Rider, was downloaded 45 million times when we included both app markets.

As you can imagine, 16.7 percent of these downloads were made by gamers in India. Brain Wash comes in second after Scribble Rider, the world’s most downloaded game in August, with 30 million downloads. Again, India is the country where the game is most popular.

Among the 10 most popular mobile games, Scribble Rider was not Voodoo’s only game. Cube Surfer, a simple and easy-to-play game developed by Voodoo, ranked third in this list, followed by Sybo Games’ popular game Subway Surfers.

Other popular games of August are as follows:

Tie Dye from Crazy Labs, Log Thrower from Playgendary, My Talking Tom Friends from Outfit7, Fruit Clinic from Lion Studios, Between Us from Innersloth and Garena Free Fire are listed.



