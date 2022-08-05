The Most Difficult task of MCU Blade is Not What You Think

Blade will soon make his debut in the Marvel cinematic universe, and the martial arts scenes in Wesley Snipes’ Blade films will be the most challenging for him. Blade’s relaunch in the MCU was first announced at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2019, when Mahershala Ali was revealed as a vampire hunter. After Ali voiced a cameo role in “The Eternals” as his first image of Blade in the universe, at the end of 2023, a Marvel “Blade” called “Blade” will appear in theaters.

Snipes expressed his support for Ali, who replaced him as the MCU’s Daytime Tramp, but even without Snipes’ participation, the Blade films he directed will undoubtedly have a big impact on the MCU’s attitude towards the character. This is partly due to the influence that the original Blade made of the character a very popular superhero at a time when he was not a widely known character. However, the Blade movies pose another major obstacle to any reboot in the style of their battle scenes.

link: Who is Blade’s villain? Explanation of each MCU Character Theory

Blade was an R-rated movie, as was Blade 2, unlike Marvel’s Blade. The original films were also released when superhero movies gradually began to gain popularity, but have not yet become as dominant a genre as they have become. This meant that “Blade” and “Blade 2” were marketed more as Hong Kong-style action films featuring vampires and which were based on Marvel comics. And although “Blade: Trinity” is still remembered as a disaster, the first two “Blade” films achieved this goal in spades, setting the new film the most difficult task — to keep up with its predecessors.

Why the battle scenes in the original “Blade” will be hard to beat

In modern superhero movies, it’s easy to take great battle scenes for granted, but Blade appeared on stage when thrilling combat choreography was a rarity even in superhero films of the time. In addition to changing the backstory of Blade, Blade and then Blade II were nothing more than light years ahead of their time with absolutely fantastic martial arts and fencing. Blade II even doubled the Hong Kong influence of its predecessor with Donnie Yen as the fight choreographer, and together they set a very high standard for the MCU to rise in their Blade reboot.

Fortunately, “Shang Chi” and “Legend of the Ten Rings” also took a Hong Kong approach to martial arts battles and achieved great success as the first true martial arts film in the MCU. Marvel has also achieved success with its martial arts scenes in several other films, especially in the three seasons of “Daredevil” on Netflix, so there is reason to expect that the MCU will cope with this task, and this is good news. As part of the influence of Wesley Snipes’ Blade films, one should not overlook Blade’s outstanding fighting scenes in his first two cinematic vampire hunts.

As the first Marvel-inspired movie to become a hit in theaters, “Blade” will always be highly respected by the audience of superhero films, as well as, perhaps, the best “Blade 2”. Daywalker also set the standard for superhero fight scenes, which will later take a long time to achieve. No other aspect of Blade’s legacy will be more important or challenging for Marvel’s Blade reboot than this one.