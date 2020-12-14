The Most Detailed Sunspot Photo Ever Taken

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, whose construction is expected to be completed in 2021, has captured the most detailed Sunspot photograph ever. The telescope is expected to produce even more striking images in the coming years.

Scientists have published striking and yet detailed images of the most detailed Sunspot ever taken. The image taken on January 28 with the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on the island of Maui, in Hawaii, shows tiny magnetic structures up to 20 kilometers on the surface of the Sun.

The Inouye Solar Telescope, the largest telescope ever produced for observing the Sun, is operated by the National Science Foundation (NFS). Although the construction of the telescope, which started in 2013, has not yet been completed, it has already started to offer impressive images. Scientists say the telescope will reveal much more details about the Sun in the future.

The most detailed Sunspot image ever:

Although the recorded image is only a small part of the Sun, it is large enough to easily encapsulate the Earth, approximately 16,100 kilometers wide. When you look at the sunspot, you may notice that the outer areas are brighter and the center darker.

The dark zone shows the intensification of the magnetic field inside the Sun that prevents heat from reaching the surface. Although the temperature of this dark area is lower compared to the bright parts of the stain, it is still important to remember that this area is more than 4,100 degrees Celsius and therefore fatal.

According to NSF, the lines extending from the dark zone show bits of hot and cold gas created by the combination of intense magnetic fields and hot gases boiling from below.

Speaking on the subject, President of the Association of Astronomy Research Universities Matt Mountain said that, thanks to the world’s most advanced Solar telescope, incredibly detailed images can now be captured, and more detailed scientific studies can be carried out on the activity of the Sun.



