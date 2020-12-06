The most detailed Milky Way galaxy map revealed

With the development of technology, we are starting to get more detailed information about space. With the latest work carried out by the European Space Agency, the most detailed Milky Way galaxy map has been revealed in three dimensions. Thanks to the data collected by the European Space Agency’s Gaia observatory, the structure of the galaxy we are in has been revealed more clearly.

Data collected by the European Space Agency’s Gaia observatory was used to create the most detailed three-dimensional map of the Milky Way galaxy ever made. This map and new data could also help scientists solve many mysteries about the expansion of the universe and the future of the solar system.

Gaia observatory, opened in 2013, was established to observe the stars over the galaxy. The Gaia observatory aims to calculate the positions, distances, motions and brightness of stars in order to catalog about 1 billion objects and is currently described as the most detailed observatory.

The three-dimensional Milky Way galaxy map shows the motion of 40,000 stars within 326 light-years of the solar system. According to these collected data, our solar system is accelerating 7 millimeters per second towards the center of the Milky Way galaxy. The Gaia observatory, which was originally planned to work until 2022, is also likely to work until 2024 or beyond. More than 2 billion objects are expected to be cataloged if the study is complete.



