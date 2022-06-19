The most daring images of popular 90-day grooms of stars after massive weight loss

Many actors of the series “90-day groom” have lost weight over the past year, and some of them now show off their transformed figures in revealing outfits. Angela Dim is one of the most popular stars who has lost more than 100 pounds in the last two years. Groom for 90 days: happily ever after? In season 6, she underwent bariatric surgery, liposuction and breast reduction to lose weight. Despite the fact that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, was against her decision to have surgery, she took a risk and trusted her doctors who helped her lose weight.

Like Angela, another star of the “90-day groom” Tiffany Franco decided to undergo gastric removal surgery to lose weight. Over the past year, she has lost more than 70 pounds and is now showing off her completely different image on social media. While some reality TV stars have decided to lose weight through plastic surgery, others have decided to get back in shape naturally.

Annie Suwan, David Toborowski, Andrew Kenton, Liz Woods and Yara Zaya are actors of the TV series “90—day groom” who lost a lot of weight by exercising and following a healthy diet. Let’s take a look at some of the stars who are now proudly flaunting their body transformation in bold outfits.

29-year-old reality TV star Liz Woods always looked great on 90 Day: The Single Life with Big Ed. However, she decided to transform her body three months ago. She has now lost more than 17 pounds by exercising three or four times a week and following a healthy diet. She also joined dance classes and a fitness training camp, which helped her boost her self-confidence and lose weight. She showed off her new figure on Instagram in a racy black bikini, which received many compliments from fans of 90 Day Fiancé.

After breaking up with her on-screen husband Mike Youngquist, Natalie planned to lose the weight she gained as a result of emotional overeating. She started training and adhered to the keto diet and interval fasting 16:8. In a few months, Natalie lost 30 pounds and showed off her new physique on Instagram. The 37-year-old reality TV star recently surprised fans with her transformation for weight loss, wearing a white cropped top with a plunging neckline. Natalie’s new daring image shocked many fans, as they mostly saw her in modest outfits on and off the screen.

Most viewers of 90 Day Fiancé may know that Yara Zaya leads an active lifestyle and regularly exercises. However, fans are stunned to see how quickly she lost all the weight during pregnancy after the birth of daughter Maila Angelina. Recently, she posted a photo in a bikini, which showed her prominent abdominal muscles and toned legs. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé are proud of the transformation of the body of Yara, Liz and Natalie and would like to see their new bold images online.