The Most Controversial X-Men Hero has been Erased from the Marvel universe

Warning: X-Force #29 spoilers ahead

One of the most controversial heroes of the X-Men, mutant Quentin Quire, also known as Kid Omega, recently sacrificed his life to save Krakoa from the out-of-control Cerebro machine in the pages of X-Force #29. With Krakoa’s resurrection protocols, it might not seem like a big deal, but Quentin inadvertently ended up apparently erasing all records of himself from Cerebro, which means he might not be able to resurrect.

Quentin Quire first debuted in Grant Morrison’s beloved 2001 series The New X-Men, presented as an incredibly strong Omega-level telepath with almost the same level of strength as Jean Grey and Charles Xavier. As a young student at the Xavier Institute, Quentin was a rebellious and errant child who organized the Omega gang in an attempt to take over Xavier’s school, resulting in Sofia, one of Stepford Cuckoo and Quentin’s lovers, being killed when she tried to stop his brutal attack. Since then, Omega Kid has undergone one of the most impressive and lengthy X-Men rehabilitations. He may still be a controversial and unpleasant force in the mutant community, but he has also undoubtedly turned into a real X-Men and hero. Quentin Quire has always been aware of his potential, especially after it was confirmed to him that in other realities he was becoming an avatar of the Phoenix Force, but only recently he tried to realize this potential by becoming a force for good in the world.

During the Krakoan era, Quentin was recruited to join Beast’s newest iteration of X-Force, and along with his teammates Wolverine, Forge, Domino, and Sage, he was integral to defeating many of Krakoa’s greatest enemies. He also ended up in a serious relationship with Phoebe Cook, even though she recently dumped him. X-Force #29, written by Benjamin Percy with art by Robert Gill, follows the X-Force team as they battle against Cerebrax, a semi-intelligent version of the X-Men’s Cerebro machine that is determined to kill and absorb forces. Krakoan mutants, especially Quentin Quire. Trying to fully realize his potential, save Krakoa and keep Phoebe safe, Quentin uses his enormous powers to stop Cerebrax with the help of Sage and Red Omega, but apparently dies in a telepathic explosion that disables Cerebrax. Wolverine turns to Sage to inform her that they will need to put Quentin in the Resurrection Protocols, which they are quite used to, since Omega Kid has been killed and resurrected many times in his X-Force missions. However, Sage grimly informs Logan, “He’s gone. All of him. It has been erased from all the cradles of Cerebro. It’s like he never existed.”

This is a terrifying prospect for a Krakoan mutant who everyone believes they are now virtually immortal, because without a backup copy of Cerebro, the Five have no way to resurrect the mutant (except potentially through the Scarlet Witch’s “Waiting Room”). Although Quentin has always annoyed most of the X-Men, including his X-Force teammates, he is an integral part of protecting Krakoa from external and internal threats, and his irrevocable death will be a huge loss for all mutants. Omega Kid’s sacrifice may be what Quire has to do to prove to himself his potential not only as a mutant, but also as a person with a heart and soul. But it could have caused his real death.

However, this is unlikely, because Quentin Quire has tremendous strength and has survived in the past in a half-dead, half-dead gaseous state. So while Quentin is almost certainly not dead forever, that doesn’t mean he won’t come back changed, and not necessarily in a good way. Now that the threat of Cerebrax has been eliminated by the huge sacrifice of Omega Kid, the next big mission of the X-Force will undoubtedly be to find a way to resurrect the now dead and unsupported X-Man Quentin Quire.