The most chivalrous idols in Korea pop

These are some of the most chivalrous idols in K-pop. Wow. The K-pop industry is known for being full of shows, shows, and other activities where rappers, dancers, and singers reveal their personalities, winning the love of fans.

On various occasions it is difficult to see how K-pop idols interact with each other, in the annual awards, the male and female groups mark their instance, staying apart from each other.

This time we will show you the most chivalrous acts of many Korean pop idols, they have not only demonstrated their values ​​in front of the cameras, they have also been quite cute with their followers.

WATCH THE MOST KNIGHTER ACTS OF K-POP IDOLS:

Jin from BTS

During an awards ceremony, a fan caught Jin offering bottles of water to her fellow girl group GFRIEND, the biggest idol BTS showed him chivalry.

BTS’s RM

RM was the host of KCON in New York City, the BTS idol shared the stage with singer Ailee, Namjoon very chivalrously helped his colleague on different occasions.

Super Junior’s Heechul

Heechul and Hani have one of the strongest friendships in K-pop, in one of the many displays of affection Heechul wiped Hani’s face showing him chivalry.

EXO’s Suho

Suho, the leader of EXO is known for his talent and chivalry, during a photo shoot he helped Suzy not fall. Watch the moment below:

SHINee’s Key

SHINee’s Key formed a close couple with APink’s Eunji on the show ‘We Got Married’, the duo went on a very extreme date at a playground, where Key showed his more chivalrous side.

BTOB’s Sungjae

RED VELVET’s Sungjae and Joy were a couple on the television show ‘We Got Married’, the audience loved their interactions and on different occasions Sungjae showed chivalry and tenderness.

GOT7’s Jackson

If there is an idol who has been chivalrous and his good deeds have been captured on different occasions, it is GOT7’s Jackson, the rapper, in addition to having great charisma, is a boy who cares about the well-being of his colleagues.

EXO’s Sehun

During one of EXO’s promotional activities, a fan accidentally dropped him cell phone, Sehun did not hesitate to pick it up and give it to him, gaining the astonishment of those present.



