The Most Bought Altcoins by Whales Have Been Announced: Here is the List!

Deep-pocketed crypto investors are hunting Ethereum scaling solution Polygon (MATIC), Loopring (LRC) and other small-cap altcoin projects amid the market recovery.

Whales have their eyes on this mailyarder-backed altcoin project!

New data from WhaleStats shows that the coin has been popular among the wealthiest Ethereum holders in the past 24 hours, as MATIC is enjoying healthy price rallies. MATIC replaced LINK as the number one traded token on the whale board.

Ethereum whales bought MATIC on Friday with regular million-dollar purchases. The fourth largest Ethereum whale in existence has bought 2,838,000 MATIC for approximately $4.73 million. In another transaction, a whale purchased $2 million worth of MATIC tokens. A third whale bought $1.5 million worth of MATIC in a separate transaction.

The most bought altcoins by Ethereum whales in the last seven days!

Looking at the list of top tokens that Ethereum whales have bought the most in the last seven days, MATIC ranks fifth with an average purchase amount of $41,220. Ethereum whales place seventh in Loopring (LRC). Loopring is an Ethereum token that aims to allow anyone to create exchanges on the Ethereum network using zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs.

Render Token (RNDR) ranks eighth with an average purchase amount of $7,197. RNDR aims to allow anyone with a modern GPU to contribute processing power in exchange for tokens, while increasing the scale and availability of GPU computing for artists, designers, and researchers.

List of cryptocurrencies hunted by whales!

Ranked ninth, Sushi (SUSHI) is the native token of the decentralized exchange SushiSwap. On average, ETH whales have purchased $6,735 worth of SUSHI in the past seven days. Other coins on the list include Ethereum itself and a number of stablecoins.