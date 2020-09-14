The most bored tech in the New York Times

With 169 years of history, The New York Times is one of the most important and respected newspapers in the world. And in the midst of so many editions and reports, some predictions made in the newspaper have proven to be boring over the years. Let’s meet 5 of them?

1. Apple will not make a cell phone

In 2006, The New York Times published an article saying that Apple would probably never launch a cell phone. Just a year after publication, the newspaper’s forecast turned out to be wrong, and Apple launched its first iPhone, becoming one of the most desired and best-selling phones in the world.

2. Television will not last

In 1939, the newspaper stated: “the problem with television is that people need to sit and keep their eyes glued to the screen, the typical American family does not have time for this”. The journalist could not be more wrong in his prediction. Present in virtually every home, television is a source of entertainment and news for many families.

3. The notebook will not become popular

When the first notebooks started to appear, many did not believe that the device would become popular.

In 1985, an article in The New York Times stated that people would not want to carry their computer elsewhere and that the real future of notebooks would be restricted to specific markets. We don’t need to say that this prediction proved to be completely wrong, right?

4. Twitter will not be a business

Today with more than 500 million users, it is easy to say that Twitter is a profitable business. However, in 2007, the newspaper predicted that the reality would be quite different for the social network. To our delight, the forecast did not materialize.

5. The rocket will not leave Earth

The idea of ​​a rocket leaving Earth’s atmosphere was somewhat surprising in the 1930s. It is no wonder that in 1936 one of the oldest newspapers in the world was emphatic: it will never happen.

Only 33 years later, some rockets had left the atmosphere, just as the man stepped on the moon for the first time. Currently, we even have private companies, like SpaceX, working to make space tourism available.



