The most anticipated series of 2021

In 2020, several productions were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 2021 promises to bring new series and seasons on the small screens.

To place you, the viewer, who does not want to miss anything, we have separated the most awaited launches of 2021. Check it out!

The Handmaid’s Tale

The series was one of the first to resume recording in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, indicating that the return may be near. The third season, as it has been since the beginning, brought disturbing events and the increasingly urgent sense that June should break free from Gilead.

Bel-Air

What if Um Maluco no Pedaço was a dramatic work showing the reality of the young black man in America? Bel-Air, a Peacock production, brings together some original producers of the series to develop a story focused on conflicts that many do not imagine.

Cowboy Bebop

Based on the anime of the same name released in 1998, the new Netflix production will star John Cho. The actor suffered a knee injury during the recording, which delayed the schedule, in addition to the influence of the pandemic.

Dexter

Dexter’s ending is one of the most criticized in the series world. With this revival, the technical team hopes to repair the errors and deliver what the fans really deserve.

Friends – special meeting

Even without being script-based, the gathering of the Friends actors is highly anticipated, both by the older fans, who accompanied the show, and by the younger fans, who found Friends in the Netflix catalog and made the comedy. if it enshrined even more.

Impeachment: American Crime Story

The new season of American Crime Story was scheduled to be released before the United States presidential elections, as it portrays the scandal involving Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton. However, the debut had to be postponed to 2021.

Inventing Anna

Written by Shonda Rhimes of Scandal, the Netflix limited series focuses on the story of a fake German heiress who ends up entering New York society once and for all. Ozark’s Julia Garner will star in the series.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the same person responsible for Big Little Lies, the Hulu series brings together a strong cast, featuring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and more!

Underground Railroad

Showing the life of a young woman who flees the life of slavery in search of freedom, the limited series is adapted by Barry Jenkins, the same responsible for Moonlight, winner of the Oscar for Best Film in 2017.

WandaVision

The Disney + series brings back the Marvel Expanded Universe favorite duo: Wanda and Vision, played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany respectively. The series is one of the main attractions of the year, mainly because it tells the story so irreverently, as the trailer shows.

Atlanta

It’s been over two years since new Atlanta episodes were aired, but FX has confirmed that season 3 of the series is already scheduled. There is no disclosure about the story portrayed in Atlanta’s new year.



