The most anticipated remakes / remasters of 2021

Every beginning of the year, we look forward to the new titles that will be released. New IPs and sequels are always at the top of the most anticipated games, but sometimes the return of old school also draws attention.

Last year, the Final Fantasy VII remake won old and new hearts, and there is no doubt that other games will do the same this year. So we made this list with the most anticipated remakes and remasters of 2021.

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City: Revisited [March 16]

PC and Switch

Nothing better than paying for a remaster and receiving two, isn’t it? Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City: Revisited will bring two titles from the Dungeon Crawlers RPG franchise in a unique collection that will hit PCs and Switch on March 16.

Among the new features are three new classes, challenges to fight very strong creatures, three new dungeons that unlock new endings, expanded character creation, new items, skills, labyrinth events and graphical improvements.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake [March 18]

PS4, Xbox One and PC

Ten years have passed since the last game in the Prince of Persia franchise. With Ubisoft focusing on the Assassin’s Creed series, the story of the nameless prince has stalled. Behold, the French developer made an announcement that warms the hearts of fans: Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time would receive a remake.

This new version, which will arrive on March 18 (after its postponement), will bring remodeled visuals, modernized controls, new cinematic sequences and improvements in the voices, sounds, parkour animations and the soundtrack, in addition to surprises bonuses.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 [April 23]

PS4, Xbox One and PC

NieR: Automata, launched in 2017, was very successful among oriental players and made its noise here in the west. With that, Square Enix decided to pay attention to the series, placing Toylogic in charge of making a remaster of NieR Replicant, launched in 2010.

This version full of numbers is more than a common re-release, as it will bring new songs, a dub rework and even an update to the combat system made by Platinum’s Takahisa Taura. The game will be available on April 23.