The most affordable Lamborghini to ride

A go kart vehicle was developed in partnership with Xiaomi and Lamborghini. This go kart called Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition has unique features as well as its very impressive design. Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is the kind that will attract the attention of go kart enthusiasts.

Xiaomi, one of the most popular technology manufacturers of recent times, made a cooperation with Lamborghini, one of the giants of the automobile industry. The collaboration of these two includes a go kart called “Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition”. The go kart vehicle, which is the cheapest Lamborghini you have ever seen, has quite impressive features.

The Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition uses the infrastructure of Xiaomi’s self-balancing scooter model. In this context, the go kart vehicle, which can reach a speed of 40 kilometers per hour, is designed to drift on its rear wheels and has tires that provide strong traction on its front wheels. In addition, this go kart car manages to attract attention with its yellow color, which is identified with Lamborghini.

Introducing the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition

Engineers have used a genuine Ackermann steering wheel to make this go kart vehicle unique. This steering system allows the front wheels of the vehicle to turn at different angles. In addition, a stylishly designed rear wing is used to ensure the performance aerodynamics of the vehicle and provide a more enjoyable driving experience. But these are just a few of the things that make the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition impressive.

Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition has functional headlights that provide illumination on both the front and back. In this way, an impressive experience is offered for go kart races in the dark. The go kart vehicle, which has a 432 Wh battery, enables 62 laps (approximately 25 kilometers) on a 400-meter track with this battery. In addition, the engineers added four air ducts that allow this battery to be cooled to the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition.

There is also a mobile application created for the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition. This mobile application allows speed limits to be imposed on the go kart with impressive features. In this way, the safety of young children is ensured. In addition, the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition, designed to be used by anyone up to 100 kilograms, also has built-in Bluetooth speakers that can output Lamborghini’s V8 or V12 engine sounds. Users can play any music they want from these speakers.

Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition, which has all these features, has been released. The price of the vehicle, which is quite advanced compared to the go kart vehicles we have seen so far, is 1,450 dollars.



