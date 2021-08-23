The Morning Show: Season 2 Wins tense Trailer; watch!

The Morning Show: Apple TV+ released this Monday (23) the first trailer for the second season of The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The two actresses are also executive producers on the series.

Check out the teaser:

In the plot, Alex Levy is the director of The Morning Show, a prestigious television show. When Mitch Kessler, her 15-year co-worker, is fired for being accused of sexual misconduct, the journalist struggles to keep her job as head anchor while waging a battle with Bradley Jackson, a newcomer who wants to steal her place.

Casting the series are Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman and Bel Powley. In addition, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies are expected to enter the second season.

The first episode is set to premiere September 17th on Apple TV+.