The Monster Rancher game on the theme of the Ultra-human Kaiju for Nintendo Switch is presented

Although the Monster Rancher series is not as well known as other virtual monster farming franchises such as Pokemon or Digimon, it still has quite a cult following. The franchise was mostly exclusive to Japan, although Western fans may have memories of some old games and their anime adaptations. Recently, the Koei Tecmo monster series has been making a bit of a comeback, and the next entry will be Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher.

The first two Monster Rancher games were re-released on modern platforms towards the end of 2021, just in time for the 25th anniversary of the series. This kit includes visual improvements and updated game mechanics. To continue the return of the series, Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is a collaboration with the Ultraman franchise, where instead of growing original monsters like Suezo, players will have the opportunity to grow monsters like Alien Baltan, Gomora and others.

Bandai Namco has announced that it will be publishing this new Monster Rancher game as an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch with a new trailer that was shown at Anime Expo. As in other recordings, players can create monsters from CDs, which in this case can help create any of the Kaiju monsters in the game. The trailer also notes that this game also supports NFC technology, where a Kaijus can be created when a player applies an NFC-compatible card to a Switch controller.

After the player has received his beloved kaiju from CDs, he is tasked with raising and training him so that he becomes the best. This includes competing with rival Kaiju monsters from the Ultraman franchise in activities such as racing or exploring areas to discover secrets. The player can also use his kaiju train in various ways, such as stomping a lake to water plants, or forcing them to build a snow sculpture in the shape of the Ultraman himself. After these monsters are trained, they will be able to participate in tournaments where players can test their skills in turn-based role-playing battles. Players can even combine the Kaijus they have raised to form the ultimate ultra Kaiju.

This game will be released both physically and digitally, and the release of the game is scheduled for the end of this year. Many fans assumed that since Monster Rancher would collaborate with Ultraman, a series more beloved in Japan and having a more niche audience in the West, it would not receive a localized release. However, Bandai Namco has confirmed that it will introduce this kaiju-themed game in other regions.

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher will be released on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.