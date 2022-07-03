The “Mission Impossible 8” director has shared a stunning new stunt image of Tom Cruise to Celebrate His 60th Birthday

For years, Tom Cruise has delighted moviegoers with his massive blockbusters, in which he usually performs incredible feats. At the moment, Cruz’s stunts have essentially become a legend, and since the actor only seems to raise the stakes over time, one can definitely feel that he will continue to perform like this for many years. However, contrary to popular belief, the actor is the same person and is aging like the rest of us. In fact, today Cruz turns 60 (which I still can’t believe), and many pay tribute to him. The director of Mission: Impossible 8 (or Payback for Death, Part Two), Christopher McQuarrie, was one of those celebrating, and he did it by sharing a stunning new stunt image from the upcoming film.

Christopher McQuarrie knows better than anyone how experienced Tom Cruise is when it comes to performing tricks. He worked with the star in various capacities on almost ten films, four of which are Mission Impossible. So it was fitting that McQuarrie celebrated his protagonist’s birthday by going on Twitter and posting a BTS shot from the eighth M:I movie, which was recently filmed in South Africa.

I mean, does he look like a man about to turn 60? I don’t think so, and I’m sure there are many others who would agree with me. This is a wonderful tribute to the man many call the greatest action star of all time. Also, now you have to wonder what the narrative context is for this particular scene. Ethan Hunt has been in some very sensitive situations over the years, but this one is definitely taking over.

To be honest, I’m not sure which is more impressive: the fact that Tom Cruise performs these tricks, or the fact that Christopher McQuarrie and company. to be able to formulate them and make them work organically for history. Of course, many point to Cruise’s theatricality, but you have to give the writer-director credit for the ideas. He gave Ethan Hunt’s character (and, by extension, Cruise) some wild stuff, like that wild underwater episode in 2015’s Rogue Nation. And from what has been revealed so far, it looks like the last two parts of M:I (which have crazy budgets) are going to be even crazier.

“Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One” was actively filmed at the height of the COVID pandemic, and at this time the actors, crew and outsiders shared behind-the-scenes views. For example, someone filmed footage of the main actor constantly parachuting out of a helicopter. Hayley Atwell also teased that she would be handcuffed to a man for one scene that sounds particularly interesting. Of course, there is one moment that almost every fan probably wants to see.

It’s about that crazy moment when Ethan Hunt rides a motorcycle off a cliff, as teased in the trailer for Dead Reckoning. Tom Cruise’s crazy stunt was first teased with BTS footage back in September, and gradually new details were revealed. CinemaBlend learned some key details about Cruise’s big stage during this year’s CinemaCon. One of these little details is the fact that the Hollywood veteran has wanted to perform this since he was a “little kid.” So obviously it was a dream come true for him, and adrenaline junkies probably fantasized about it too.

Now the 60-year-old performer is confident that he will finish well when it comes to the rest of his work on the eighth film “Mission Impossible”. No wonder if he’s listening to Christopher McQuarrie’s instructions and getting ready for another trick while we’re talking. No matter what he does today, I hope he finds time to celebrate and enjoy his big day.

The first part of “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death” will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023, and the second part will be released on June 28, 2024. Best Shooter: Maverick, one of the biggest new films of 2022.