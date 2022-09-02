The misogynistic comments of She-Hulk Episode 3 were based on real Instagram comments about the show

Attention: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3! If you haven’t already, be sure to check out IGN’s review of the latest episode.

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was inspired by the comments section on Marvel’s own Instagram page for its in-universe reaction to Jen Walters’ alter ego.

The last episode featured a montage of fictional social media comments in which a Female Hulk acted as a female superhero. It has since been revealed that some of the comments used in the series were based on the sincere negative reaction Marvel received in response to a post it originally posted on Instagram to announce the series back in 2019.

It seems that Marvel got a little inspired. In 2019, when Marvel announced “The Hulk Woman,” comments were scattered by outraged men. Even some exact words are shown in the video. “So now we have a metoo movement and all the male heroes are gone?” #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw

Twitter user @shehulkupdates highlighted the similarities between fictional and real comments, noting that part of the text of the show was taken verbatim. “It looks like Marvel got a little inspired,” reads a tweet accompanying screenshots of the evidence. “In 2019, when Marvel announced the Hulk Woman, comments were bombarded with outraged men. Even some of the exact words shown in the video.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law quickly established that the Hulk has a new rival when it comes to being the strongest hero in the MCU. The main character of Tatiana Maslany in the Disney+ series is quite strong, like her comic book counterpart, and eventually it will take a real villain to stand up and confront her.

Episode 3 gave us the first clue to the identity of this villain against the backdrop of what IGN called “another strong episode”, in which the emphasis was on the fact that “Jen takes control of her narrative amid stunning cameos, overzealous builders and delightful destruction.” self-confident braggarts, but at the same time managed to save them from themselves.”

Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.