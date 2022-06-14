The minimal presence of Halo Infinite on Xbox and Bethesda Showcase was a Mistake

The main presentation of Xbox and Bethesda for Summer Game Fest has ended. A decent number of video games that will be released over the next 12 months have been showcased, including highly anticipated games like Starfield. Although it was a pretty big showcase with a lot of games, one game was noticeably absent from the conference. Aside from the crossover with Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite and any Halo-related content was not present during the 90-minute show. Fans of the franchise are still waiting for a bunch of content, including a joint campaign and Forge mode, but Xbox decided not to brag about what will be in the game, and this is a mistake.

Upon release, Halo Infinite was pretty well received for a new take on the classic Halo campaign and a fun multiplayer mode. However, the game was harshly criticized for the rewards for the combat pass and the lack of some basic features that were in previous Halo games. It is assumed that the title represents Halo in the foreseeable future, but fans of the franchise can only guess what it will look like. The Xbox and Bethesda demo was the place where the studio could dispel fans’ fears and give them hope for the future. but instead they only got Pelican in Flight Simulator.

Halo Infinite Fans Want Content

It seems that almost every day players complain about various aspects of Halo Infinite in the game’s subreddit and on social networks. Gamers are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the battle pass rewards issued by 343 and the restrictions in place for customization. They were also outraged by the lack of some game modes and the fact that there is still no cooperative campaign or forge mode in Halo Infinite. Things that have become core elements of the Halo franchise have apparently been excluded from the game only to be added sometime in the future.

Fans were also upset about the cost of the various microtransactions present in Halo Infinite. Since the multiplayer game is free, microtransactions are inevitable, but the cost is too high and the quality is not enough for many players. While the multiplayer mode and the campaign can be very fun, other elements of the game can greatly spoil the entire gameplay. Some fans even started playing Halo instead: The Master Chief Collection, as it represents the best moments of the franchise.

Halo Infinite was supposed to be on display

Halo is one of the biggest Xbox franchises that made Xbox the brand it is today. To support a real-time game like Halo Infinite, players need content, and the Xbox showcase was where the studio needed to showcase this upcoming content. The Halo name alone is not enough for players to come back; the game should give them a reason to come back. This can be done with stronger cosmetics, new game modes, the long-awaited forge mode, a joint campaign, or simply more maps. However, the game hardly appeared on the showcase, and players were left to wonder if 343 could provide everything they wanted.

The only Halo content that was announced on Xbox and Bethesda Showcase was a crossover with Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will allow players to control a pelican around the planet. Despite the fact that it’s a cute little crossover, there’s not much it can do to reassure Halo Infinite players. The absence of the largest Xbox franchise and the current real-time game outside the showcase gives the impression that Xbox has almost nothing in development. Due to the lack of content from seasons 1 and 2, not to mention season 3 of Halo Infinite, fans are only more worried about the future of the game, which is said to have represented Halo for several years.

The third season of Halo Infinite is just around the corner, but what exactly it entails remains a mystery. There were a lot of games and content for Xbox fans at the show, but almost nothing from the biggest franchises. Perhaps the studio will shed light on all the missing Halo Infinite content and what the season will bring in the next couple of weeks, but for now players can only guess if their hopes will ever come true.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.