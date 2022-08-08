The “Midnight Suns” series from Marvel has been postponed again, possibly until 2023

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed for the second time, and while it doesn’t seem like a big delay, we again don’t have a clear release date for the Firaxis tactical RPG.

In today’s Take-Two earnings reports, the publisher said it postponed the launch of Midnight Suns “so that the Firaxis Games and 2K teams provide our fans with the best possible experience.”

It is expected to appear “later this fiscal year,” which for Take-Two means sometime before March 2023, but we don’t have a specific date yet. In addition, only PC, PS4 and Xbox Series X and S players will be able to join this date — versions for PS4, Xbox One and Switch are scheduled even later.

Every game delay is announced in 2022

Midnight Suns was originally planned for Take-Two in the previous fiscal year, and the release is scheduled for March last year. But once it has already been postponed, postponed to October of this year. At the time, it was implied that the delay was at least partly due to the increasing complexity of creating games as technology improved.

In a conversation with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnik, he repeated that this second delay was caused by “a search for quality and a lot of confidence that we have a great game in our hands and we want to make sure that it is as good as it is.” maybe.” When asked if there are any concerns that Midnight Suns will drop out of the fiscal year for the second time (that is, it will be delayed for the third time), he replied: “It doesn’t bother me.”

During the same call, we learned that Take-Two had a couple of other games that were rescheduled “within a year”, which affected its financial performance, but the company did not confirm what it was.

Midnight Suns was first introduced almost a year ago at Gamescom 2021 as a super-powered version of XCOM with characters such as Captain Marvel, Iron Man and Wolverine.

Rebecca Valentine is an IGN news reporter. You can find her on Twitter @duckvalentine.