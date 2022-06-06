The Midnight Club Trailer: First Look at the Netflix show by the creator of Hill House

Mike Flanagan is returning to Netflix with a new horror series called “Midnight Club.” The series, based on Christopher Pike’s novels of the same name for young adults, tells about a group of terminally ill young people living in Rotterdam House who gather at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories. The group makes a pact that whoever dies first will reach out to the others from the grave, but when one of them really dies and a series of horrific events occur around the hospice, they must determine whether it was their friend or something more sinister.

The cast of “Midnight Club” is led by Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annara Simon, William Chris Sumpter, Saurian Sapkota and Heather Langenkamp in the role of a hospice doctor, as well as the stars of “Midnight Mass” Zach Guilford and Samantha. Sloyan also appears in undisclosed recurring roles. “Ghosts of the House on the Hill” creator Mike Flanagan serves as the creator and showrunner of the Netflix series, with the first two episodes directed by Flanagan, and the rest of the team includes Axel Carolyn, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffur, Michael Fimognari, Morgan Beggs and Viet. Nguyen. The production of “Midnight Club” lasted from March to September last year, and for the first time viewers get an idea of what will happen next.

As part of the Geeked Week streaming platform, Netflix has released the first trailer for The Midnight Club. The video introduces the young actors playing the titular group and reveals the setting of the new Netflix show created by the creator of “Ghosts of the House on the Hill” Mike Flanagan. Check out the exciting teaser below:

The first trailer for The Midnight Club may not offer much for the plot of the series, but it serves as a good introduction to the young cast at the center of Flanagan’s new horror series. The show’s synopsis notes that one character’s death acts as a catalyst for ghosts, and the trailer offers clues about who might be the first to meet their creator, with dark figures standing behind a couple of key characters or reaching out to others. The Midnight Club trailer also gives a good look at the show’s setting, an ominous mansion with floor plans designed both to hide spirits everywhere and for the occasional fright.

“Midnight Club” marks Mike Flanagan’s fifth collaboration with Netflix after his horror films “Hush” and “Before I Wake Up,” as well as the TV series “Ghosts of the House on the Hill,” “Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass.” All the last three titles have received critical and audience acclaim. , while maintaining hope for any future partnerships between Flanagan and the streaming platform, including the in-production “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Viewers will have to keep a close eye on new looks at The Midnight Club ahead of the premiere, which will take place on October 7.