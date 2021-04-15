The Midnight Club: Netflix announces cast of new horror series

The Midnight Club, has revealed 5 names to join its cast. They are Iman Benson (Alexa & Katie), Larsen Thompson (Boléro), William B. Davis (File X), Crystal Balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco) and Patricia Drake (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants).

The 10-episode horror adaptation was created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, based on the book by bestselling author Christopher Pike, of the same name, released in 1994.

The series is produced by Intrepid Pictures, by Flanagan and Trevor Macy, which has been under a streaming deal since 2019.

Pike’s book The Midnight Club was published by Simon and Schuster. It is set in Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses are going to die.

The plot revolves around a group of five people who met once, at midnight, and told horror stories among themselves. One night they made a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the rest of the group from beyond.

The Midnight Club: more details on Netflix adaptation

The five names who joined the production cast joined the previously announced Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, as members of the titular club, in addition to Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan in supporting roles.

Heather Langenkamp will play the doctor who runs the hospice.

Other details of the characters are being kept under wraps for now.

Flanagan and Fong co-created the series with Intrepid’s Trevor Macy, along with Julia Bicknell and Christopher Pike as executive producers. Flanagan will direct three episodes.

The Midnight Club still has no official date to debut on Netflix. So stay tuned for the next news!