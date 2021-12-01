The messaging apps that share the most information with the FBI have been revealed!

A recent report revealed the messaging apps that shared the most data with the FBI. After the development of the internet, which is the locomotive of digital transformation, the era of SMS was largely over. Accordingly, users can easily communicate with each other using various messaging applications over a single internet connection.

But did you know that some messaging applications that appeal to millions of users around the world transfer data to security forces such as the FBI? A detailed report on this topic has recently been published. We explained in our article…

Here are the messaging apps that share their data with the FBI

Messaging apps have different security policies. In particular, some prefer end-to-end encryption methods in order to keep the security of users at a high level. Thus, potential data breaches are prevented. It should be noted that such policies include sharing data with security forces such as the FBI when necessary.

In this direction, a new report has recently been shared, revealing how much data the FBI can legally obtain from messaging applications. The report revealed that some applications shared information with the FBI, while others did not disclose their data otherwise.



The messaging apps that provide the FBI the most information are WhatsApp, iMessage and Line. In other words, if they have a court decision, some important information is shared with the institution. On the other hand, applications such as Signal, Telegram, Threema, Viber, WeChat and Wickr do not reveal their data, unlike others.

We can say that the report focuses more on WhatsApp and iMassage. Because the application, which became the focus of criticism due to the new confidentiality agreement earlier this year, shares the sender and receiver information with the FBI every 15 minutes, as well as basic subscriber records, in case of a court decision. However, the content of the message is preserved.

In iMassage, things are a little different. In case of a court order, Apple can share basic subscriber information, 25-day iMassage records, device and iCloud backup of the target person with the FBI. In addition, the FBI has the opportunity to see the message content if the target is using iCloud.

Finally, it should be noted that Telegram and Signal cooperated with the FBI in an exceptional case. These two apps do not offer any message content and generally contact information. But in a terrorism investigation that threatens national security, Telegram shares IP addresses and phone numbers, and Signal shares the date and time the target user signed up for the service and was last active.

So what do you think about this subject? Which app’s security policy do you think is more correct? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.