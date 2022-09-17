The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy collection includes voice actors from the NT Warrior anime

Capcom reports that the upcoming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will feature the original voice actor of Mega Man from the anime Mega Man: NT Warrior in a special way. Capcom’s recent presentation at the Tokyo Game Show focused on a number of games that will be released next year, including updates to the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy collection. Although the compilation was shown live on TGS, fans were surprised to see that the voice actors from the Mega Man NT Warrior anime would be used for the first time in almost two decades.

For the uninitiated: Mega Man, Warrior, or Rockman.EXE in Japanese, is an anime and manga series based on the Mega Man Fighting Network game series. This is a fairly loose adaptation of the games, although it has the same characters and elements that were broadcast in the mid-2000s. Megaman himself had voice actors in Japanese and English, portrayed by Akiko Kimura and Andrew Francis, respectively. Capcom announced that both of these actors will play their roles for the first time in almost 20 years in a special edition of the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

As shown live by Capcom, Mega Man will be present on a special title selection screen in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, where he will speak to the player as his “Navigator”, just like the in-game Netnavis. The game’s user interface even reflects the same as a PET, a device that is commonly used to access the digital world in the universe. Capcom even describes, “Mega Man”, what the player does.

“Mega-Man Battle Network”. Moreover, this is the first time Francis has voiced a character in games. Another fan on Twitter, known as Moonbeard Tsukino, reported that they received a cameo video from Francis himself, where he teased his possible revenge as a Megaman for a mysterious project. Now it’s obvious that Francis was hinting at what he was voicing in the Mega-man of this collection, as MoonbearTsukino noted that this video was given to her back in January, so it was a secret that he kept for quite some time.

Capcom also stressed, “Mega Man”- also stressed. This includes online battles and trading of battle chips that will be applied to every game included. The presentation also says that the collection will be released in two volumes, the first of which will be dedicated to the Mega Man Battle Network 1-3, and the second to the Battle Network 4-6.

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4 and Switch.