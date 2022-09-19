The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy collection confirms the main function for each game

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection adapts the entire Battle Network series for PC, PS4 and Switch, and also adds one important network feature to each game: network capabilities. For those who missed the initial announcement, Capcom announced this collection on Mini Direct last summer, and it includes all the games of the franchise: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Colonel of the Battle Network 5 team and Protoman of the team, and also Cybist Battle Network 6 Gregar and Falzar.

At the time of their announcement, several bonuses were confirmed, such as a series of digital illustrations and a music mode, but since then it has been pretty quiet. However, game director Masakazu Eguchi, also known as Mr. Future, took to the stage of the Tokyo Game Show to talk a little about the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy collection.

It was a short and pleasant confirmation that every game in the Mega Man Battle Network series will have online support. Namely, this means that players will be able to participate in online battles and chip trading in each game. In previous games, players needed connecting cables between Game Boy Advance laptops to participate in them, which of course are outdated at the moment. The last games in the series, Cybeast Gregar and Falzar, were eventually released in 2005, which means that this series comes out about 18 years after the initial release of the final game.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Capcom decided to completely abandon these features instead of reworking them, but Mr. Future confirms that this online feature is what the studio is working on right now, which means they will be ready for the release of Mega Man Battle Network. The release date of the Legacy Collection. This is a huge improvement in the quality of life for the collection and will probably bode well for its release as it means fans won’t be trapped in a bubble.

However, there is still a lot to learn, and there is still a lot of time until 2023. It’s unclear when the collection will be released in 2023, but Mr. Future also promised that Capcom will share more details about the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection “in the future.” performance”.

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4 and Switch.