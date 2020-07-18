The mega-guide to privacy and security on Facebook

Today we bring you a complete guide so that you take maximum care of your Facebook privacy, both from the aspect of who can access your content and security. It is the largest social network in the world, where hundreds of millions of users access each day, many looks that can become indiscreet, so it never hurts to know how to give your privacy a plus.

The article is not focused on telling you what to do or not to do. What we want is that you have all the possible measures that you can adopt to improve your privacy, and then you are the one who decides to use the ones you consider appropriate depending on the level of privacy you want to have on the social network.

Many will tell you that if you want to have privacy you do not have a Facebook account, but here the tips assume that you want to maintain your account, just as we did with our Instagram privacy guide. The captures and directions we are going to give you on the web version of Facebook, but the steps to be taken in the menus are going to be exactly the same on the mobile phone, so the instructions can also be followed in your Android or iOS app.

And as we always say in Xataka Basics, if you think that we have passed some useful advice to take care of your privacy, do not hesitate to share it in the comments section of the article. Thus, readers who reach this point can also benefit from the collective knowledge of our Xatakeros community.

Make your Facebook account more secure

The first step to improve your privacy is to improve the security of your account to the maximum, since if you put as a password 1234 or your birthday without a double identification factor, privacy methods are useless, since anyone can enter your account and look at your content. Therefore, here are several tips to improve the security of your account within the social network, and thus be able to protect it to the maximum so that others cannot enter it.

Password always comes first

When we talk about privacy, the first step to improve it in any service you are registered with is to make sure you have a really strong password. Having a strong and secure password is simply the most basic step when it comes to protecting any account and your privacy, and despite this, it is one of the things that many people tend to do wrong.

A few tips we’ve already given you several times are to NEVER use short passwords that can be obtained through social engineering, such as the name of your pet or person, or important dates. These are the first passwords that any attacker will try to access your account, even if they don’t feel like doing it, but they just want to try it.

Also, don’t make substitutions of letters and numbers, which is something that cybercriminals know each other, and be on the lookout for the worst password lists to avoid using classics that everyone knows as 12345 or other laughable passwords. Also, do not use the same password in all sites, as it will only take a leak in one of them, even if it is a service that you no longer use, so that all the others are exposed.

When creating your passwords, don’t focus on predefined criteria and formulas, forgetting about things like having certain alphanumeric characters, specific capitals, or symbols. And above all, try to use passwords that are easy to remember but difficult to guess. A very effective way is to use combinations of several words, which although apparently have no logical relationship between them you can relate to remember.

This technique has been found to be more effective than simply combining uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and special characters in a short password. These are not only predefined formulas of those that we have already recommended not to use, but they end up being so intricate that sometimes they end up being so difficult to remember that they lose all sense.

If you are looking for a password that is as strong as possible you can use resources such as the ZXCVBN estimator, an open source tool created by Dropbox to estimate password strength. Many strength meters that appear on the websites when creating a password are not accurate, so based on the Dropbox you can create much better passwords.



