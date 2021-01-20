The Medium, Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered

Microsoft has just confirmed the next Xbox Game Pass games coming to the subscription platform in the next few days until the end of January. With great titles like Control already confirmed for PC after being made available on Xbox, now it is the service’s turn to receive even more great games.

Towards the end of the first month of 2021, Microsoft confirms the arrival of the exclusive The Medium on Xbox Series X / S and Windows 10, where the player lives a medium with access to the real world and the spiritual that is haunted by visions of the murder of a kid. After traveling to an abandoned resort that was the scene of a tragedy, the player begins the search for difficult answers.

Other games include the aforementioned Control for PC, Desperados III, the highly praised indie adventure and mystery Outer Wilds for Android (via streaming), as well as Donut County and Cyber ​​Shadow for all platforms.

Another major highlight besides The Medium and Outer Wilds is the Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered collection, a series highly praised by critics and players for its fun and very interesting action and story that now includes three remastered titles included in the Xbox subscription service. , remembering that Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is also now available on the Game Pass.

Check out all the announced games that arrive on the Microsoft platform in the coming days.

Control (PC) – January 21

Desperados III (Android, Console, and PC) – January 21

Donut County (Android, Console, and PC) – January 21

Outer Wilds (Android) – January 21

Cyber ​​Shadow (Android, Console, and PC) – January 26

The Medium (Xbox Series X | S and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28