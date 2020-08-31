The Medium welcomes more Silent Hill talents

Bloober Team has already announced that Akira Yamaoka would be the composer of the soundtrack, which is joined by singer Mary Elizabeth McGlynn and actor Troy Baker.

Akira Yamaoka and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn will work together again. It has been announced by Bloober Team in a press release in which they have also confirmed that actor Troy Baker (Silent Hill 2 HD, The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding) will be part of the cast of The Medium, a horror video game that It will be released on Xbox Series X and PC later this year. While the interpreter will give life to Maw, the antagonist of the game, McGlynn will lend his voice to several of the songs composed by Akira Yamaoka. All three participated in titles in the Silent Hill saga.

In addition to this announcement, the developers have taken the opportunity to publish the first episode of a making of the game series. In this chapter, the study delves into the key concepts of the work, including the central theme, the way in which perspective changes the perception of things. What does it mean to use Marianne to channel her abilities as a medium ?, the developers debate. This character is able to move between the world of the living and the spirits, so Bloober Team also reflects on the universe of the undead and their inspirations when creating it.

One of the bets for the premiere of Xbox Series X

The Medium is one of the first video games to be confirmed as a console exclusive for Xbox Series X. The creators of Layers of Fear, Observer and Blair Witch return to terror with a product that we saw for the first time in one of the digital events that Microsoft arranged to show the games of his new console. In the absence of Halo Infinite, delayed in part by the coronavirus crisis, the work of Bloober Team will be one of the most important in the premiere of the machine.

As confirmed by the study itself, the title will work on Xbox Series X at 30 fps, but with a resolution that will reach 4K.



