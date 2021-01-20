The Medium shows Marianne’s supernatural powers

The Medium will feature Marianne, a young woman with supernatural powers. We know the uses of it during the game in a video.

Bloober Team publishes new material from their next job. In The Medium we will take control of Marianne, a young woman with supernatural powers. Her extreme sensitivity to the beyond will allow her to transmit the fragments of the past.

During the video, which you can see at the top of this news, the team shows several ways to take advantage of the elements of the stage. Interacting objects can contain energy from the afterlife, allowing you to connect with those souls and relive the events that occurred related to it. On the other hand, we see that touching a mirror is the gateway to the other reality, where several puzzles await that add clues to your investigation.

Updated PC Requirements

The study has updated the version requirements for Windows 10. Specifically, they have confirmed the graphical adjustment to which it aims in the recommended computers and those that will do so using ray tracing technology at a minimum.

Then we leave you with them:

Recommended requirements (1080p / 30fps at medium settings)

GPU (Nvidia): GTX 1660 Super

GPU (AMD): AMD RX 5600XT / 6GB

CPU: Intel core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit with DirectX 11

Hard Drive Space: 50GB SSD

Minimum ray tracing requirements (1080p / 30fps in between)

GPU (Nvidia): RTX 2060 Super / 8GB

GPU (AMD): AMD RX 6800 / 16GB

CPU: Intel core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit with DirectX 12

Hard Drive Space: 50GB SSD