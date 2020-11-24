The Medium reveals the length of its campaign

Bloober Team gives an interview in which he explains what we can expect from the double reality of his world. Available on Xbox and PC in 2021.

The Medium is one of the most anticipated games by the Xbox Series X | S and PC community of 2021. Planned for next January after a slight delay, Bloober Team hopes that this third-person psychological horror adventure will succeed. function your duality of worlds, which will be controlled at the same time during some phases. The study has explained that the main story will last approximately 8-10 hours.

According to its producer, Jacek Zieba, in a meeting with GamingBolt, completing the campaign should not take more than ten hours, within the standards of the genre, while the dual reality control mechanics will be a third of the departure. 33% of the phases of the gameplay of The Medium will make use of that simultaneous control of both dimensions, while the rest will be in a single dimension. It is clarified, however, that it is not a dynamic option at the player’s choice.

“The game does not present dual reality all the time, instead players can expect to play this way about 30% of the time, while the rest of the game takes place in a single reality; either in the real or the spiritual ”, they explain.

The Medium, the first great Xbox console exclusive of 2021

The Medium is described in the official portal as a title where we will know “a dark secret that only a medium can solve”, an adventure composed of the real world and that of spirits where we must use our psychic abilities to solve puzzles that mix both worlds, unravel secrets and survive encounters with Maw, a monster born out of a tragedy.

“Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side”, relate its creators. The Medium features a “dual” soundtrack by Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski and Silent Hill’s composer Akira Yamaoka.

Stamped Optimized for Xbox Series X | S, the game will appear in 4K resolution with ray tracing and a frame rate of up to 120 FPS. Loading times will be greatly reduced thanks to the Xbox Velocity Architecture, with the final addition of being part of Xbox Game Pass from the moment of its launch.

If all goes well, The Medium will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows 10 PC on January 28, 2021.



