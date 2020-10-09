The Medium reveals its release date on Xbox Series X / S

The title developed by Bloober Team will not be released on the same day as the new consoles, but it will not take long.

The Medium will not be the launch title for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it will not take long to unfold its commitment to terror. It has been announced by Bloober Team through a press release, in which they have reported that the video game will be available on these two platforms and on PC from next December 10. That is, just a month after the premiere of the new Redmond machines. It should be noted that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access it from day one.

New theme of the soundtrack

The creators behind titles such as Blair Witch, Observer and Layers of Fear have also taken the opportunity to show a new video in which they delve into the dual reality of the world. They thus show the dark design of the title, which they claim is inspired by the work of artist Zdzisław Beksiński, known for his surreal dystopian work. According to the statement, the artists of the Bloober Team have studied this work in detail “to give life to a visually unique and nightmarish atmosphere”, which is combined with a musical experience by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka.

The name of the Japanese composer was one of the most popular, as he is famous for being responsible for the soundtrack of practically all the video games in the Silent Hill saga. By combining music and sound, the musician is capable of creating truly terrifying atmospheres. The theme that has just been released and that is now available to download is signed by Reikowski and is titled Marianne’s Theme.

The Medium, the first game developed exclusively for the new generation of Xbox, will go on sale at a recommended price of 49.99 euros, but will have a 10% discount for all those players who decide to reserve it in digital format through from Steam. Epic Games Store or Microsoft Store. Those who purchase it on the Valve platform will also receive a digital art book and the soundtrack of the video game.



