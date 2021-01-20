The Medium PC system requirements have been updated

The updated PC system requirements of The Medium, whose gameplay images were shared in the past weeks, were shared by the Bloober Team. There is no information for 60FPS in the shared system requirements of the game, which is based on the portrayal of Marianne, who lives simultaneously in two different worlds, real and spiritual.

To play the game at 30FPS at the lowest settings, you need to have one of the Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 processors along with the GTX 1650 SUPER, GTX 1060 or AMD R9 390X graphics cards.

While you want to play the game at the highest ray tracing settings, the game’s system requirements require either the Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X processors, as well as the RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB graphics card.

The Medium system requirements

The Medium minimum system requirements

The hardware you need to get 30 frames per second at an average resolution of 1080p at the low settings of the game:

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5

Graphics: GTX 1650 SUPER / GTX 1060 or AMD R9 390X

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended system requirements for The Medium

The hardware you need to get 30 frames per second at an average resolution of 1080p in the medium settings of the game:

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Graphics: GTX 1660 SUPER or AMD RX 5600XT 6GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 50 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

DirectX: Version 11

The Medium high system requirements

The hardware you need to get 30 frames per second at an average resolution of 1440p at the game’s high settings:

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Graphics: RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD 5700 XT

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

DirectX: Version 11

The Medium ultra system requirements

The hardware you need to get 30 frames per second at an average resolution of 2160p at the game’s high settings:

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Graphics: RTX 2080 8GB / RTX 3060 Ti or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

DirectX: Version 11

The Medium ray tracing minimum system requirements

The hardware you need to have to get 30 frames per second at an average resolution of 1080p with ray tracing mode active in the medium settings of the game:

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Graphics: RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 50 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

DirectX: Version 12

The Medium ray tracing recommended system requirements

The hardware you need to get 30 frames per second at an average resolution of 1080p with ray tracing mode active in the game’s high settings:

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Graphics: RTX 2080 8GB / RTX 3060 Ti or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 50 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

DirectX: Version 12

The Medium ray tracing high system requirements

The hardware you need to get 30 frames per second at an average resolution of 1080p with ray tracing mode active in the game’s high settings:

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Graphics: RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 50 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

DirectX: Version 12

In addition, the Bloober Team shared a new trailer for the game. In this shared trailer, we take a closer look at the various psychic abilities of our main character, Marianne.

You can purchase the psychological horror game, which will be released for Xbox Series X / S and PC on January 28, from Epic Games, Steam or Microsoft Store. However, if you are a Game Pass owner, you can play the game for free from the first day it is released.

What are your thoughts on the new video released for The Medium? In what settings can you play the game with the hardware you have? You can share your views with us in the comments.