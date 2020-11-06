The Medium is postponed to the end of January 2021

The developer Blobber Team confirmed, through an official note released to the press on Friday, the 6th, that The Medium, the new generation’s exclusive psychological horror, was postponed for almost 2 months to make improvements involving “polishing” the game. The title was originally scheduled to hit stores on December 10 and will now be released only on January 28, 2021.

“It was not an easy choice to make, but due to the situation of covid-19 in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market. The Bloober Team team remains committed to offering our largest and most ambitious horror experience to date. today “, commented the developer.

The Medium will be released on January 28, 2021 for Xbox Series S / X and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store). The game will also arrive via Xbox Game Pass for Windows 10 and consoles.



