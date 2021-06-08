The Medium is Listed for PS5 By Age Rating Body

The Medium was highly anticipated by Xbox Series X/S owners as soon as it was announced, and it achieved good public and critical acceptance around the globe. And, if an indication from the US ratings website ESRB is any indication, the game’s exclusivity on Microsoft consoles could be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The page of the body in question was updated in recent days with the information that the game would also gain a PlayStation 5 version. However, so far this data has not been officially confirmed by the Bloober Team, responsible for creating the game, but hardly a site the size of the ESRB would miss information like the one we present here.

