The Medium gets video showing world of nightmares

The Medium continues its quest to surprise players with its promotional materials. This time, the horror game received two more exclusive videos: the first gives us more details of the double reality that we experience in the game, where you navigate between the spiritual and real worlds, while the second “video” shows one of the songs included in the game . Check it out below:

The video accompanies Michal Napora, from the development team explaining how the dual reality system works in gameplay. He comments that, while accompanying the protagonist, we will carry out actions in both worlds at the same time, one directly influencing the other.

In addition, you will solve puzzles using the powers of each location and will be able to experience both realities by dividing the screen at the same time in a few moments.

The second content is for game soundtrack enthusiasts. It is a song called “Marianne’s Theme”, composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski, who will be present in the horror game.

In The Medium, both realities will be rendered at the same time thanks to the power of the new generation. The game will arrive on the PC via Steam and the Xbox Series X on December 10 this year.

What are your expectations for the game? Comment below.



