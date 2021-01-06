The Medium gets trailer with 14 minutes of gameplay in 4K

Developer Bloober Team has released a new horror trailer The Medium, now showing nearly 15 minutes of 4K gameplay.

As you can see in the video, the two realities experienced by the protagonist Marianne will be composed of heavy and disturbing atmospheres, with elements of scenarios to interact and an exploration worthy of causing chills. In the trailer, an interesting moment is also presented with the mysterious and sinister character Sadness, who will have his own and important narrative for the story to unfold.

Apparently, the title will really offer an experience worthy of the classic survival horror, bringing a revisit to the genre with incredible graphics and innovative mechanics.

The Medium will be released on January 28 for Xbox Series S / X and PC, entering Day One in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.