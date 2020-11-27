The Medium gets new trailer with soundtrack

Bloober Team has released a new trailer for The Medium, featuring more details of gameplay in the spirit world, visuals and soundtrack, under comments by composers Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka – who worked on the Silent Hill franchise.

The video features more gameplay scenes, now focused on a mission in the spiritual world, where the protagonist Marianne Severo explores scary and dark catacombs, collecting important items for the journey. In the images, it is possible to observe the incredible and immersive visuals, in addition to a very uncomfortable atmosphere.

According to the composers, the soundtrack will be responsible for expanding the sensation of discomfort, replacing the conventional jumpscares with formulas aimed at psychological horror and the idea that something is hiding around. Thus, one of the great attractions of the game should be sound design, combining sound effects that will certainly push players to the limit.

The Medium will be released on January 28, 2021 for Xbox Series S / X and PC.



