The Medium gets new trailer with Ray Tracing on PC

The developer Bloober Team published on Tuesday (12) a new trailer for The Medium, now presenting the main graphic resources of the title on the PC. According to the video, the game will have support for Ray Tracing in real time with GeForce RTX cards and should bring an incredible computer experience at its launch.

As you can see in the short trailer, NVIDIA graphics cards will enable a number of visual enhancements in The Medium, such as reflections in mirrors and lighting and shading effects in the environment. The game will also support DLSS, using deep learning to achieve higher image resolutions. Check out the video below.

The Medium will be released on January 28 for Xbox Series S / X and PC (via Steam and Epic Games).