The Medium gets live-action trailer full of horror

We are getting closer and closer to the release of The Medium, and to celebrate the occasion the production company Bloober Team released a live action trailer that gives an idea of what is coming.

The recording in question is about three minutes long and shows the protagonist Marianne using her powers to connect with the spiritual world, as it will happen several times along the journey (and entitled to a really scary tone, as the adventure promises ).

The video above was produced by Platige Image, the same company that was responsible for creating Cyberpunk 2077 cinematics.

The Medium will be released for Xbox Series X / S on January 28.