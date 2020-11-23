The Medium effects Silent Hill and Resident Evil

Akira Yamaoka, the composer of the Konami saga, participates in the video game as the main author of the music.

That Akira Yamaoka is present in the development of The Medium is a clear indication of where the shots are going. The composer of the mythical Silent Hill soundtracks returns to horror video games at the hands of the Bloober Team, the studio behind other titles such as Observer, Layers of Fear or Blair Witch. How could it be otherwise, producer Jazek Zieba has explained that both Silent Hill and the classic Resident Evil have been a direct influence on his game.

“We experimented with various camera angles during development, and in the end we decided that using near-fixed angles was the best solution for a more comfortable gaming experience when exploring the world” in both realities, explained the producer in an interview with GamingBolt. . “Thanks to the fixed cameras we have been able to introduce an even more cinematic component. At the same time, we’ve gotten close to old-school horror titles like Silent Hill and Resident Evil, which have been a huge inspiration to us when we were designing The Medium.

Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team’s favorite

According to Zieba, “Silent Hill 2 is one of the best survival horror ever.” That’s why the Bloober Team has always looked at those titles askance. “For The Medium, Silent Hill 2 has been one of the main inspirations when it comes to atmosphere.” The producer anticipates that users will find an aesthetic and themes that are very reminiscent of the Konami classic.

The Medium was scheduled for the month of December, but the Bloober Team made the decision to delay it for a few weeks. Thus, the product will be ready on January 28. It will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In addition, it will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.



