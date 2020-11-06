The Medium delayed and PC confirmed a new date

Bloober Team, responsible for the new terrifying thriller originally scheduled for December 10, announces the delay of the title.

The Medium, the new thriller-type video game from horror specialists Bloober Team, authors of Observer or Layers of Fear, among others, has delayed its release date to 2021. This has been announced by those in charge through an official statement, confirming that His new video game will finally arrive on PC and Xbox Series X and Series S on January 28 instead of on December 10 of this year, as originally planned. The motives? Two, mainly: the global crisis of the coronavirus and the coincidence with other weight games this December.

“We have an important message for you”

Thus, from Bloober Team an extensive message has been shared explaining the current situation that the study is going through and the reasons why they have decided to delay the game for a few weeks. And the fact is that the COVID-19 crisis continues to complicate things at all levels and Poland, the country in which the study headquarters is located, is suffering the consequences of a second wave, as in so many other places.

The second reason is none other than a complicated launch schedule, since many heavyweight titles will appear in December; And although no one is mentioned in particular, it is known to all that Cyberpunk 2077 will now hit the market on December 10, the date that coincided with the launch of The Medium. All in all, this extra time will serve its creators to polish the game a little more for its final release, especially on the challenge posed by an “innovative and groundbreaking vision of the interactive psychological horror genre.

Recently, Australia rejected The Medium’s age rating, complicating its launch in that country; however, this latest delay does not mention the matter.



