The Medium covered its development costs in a few days

Apparently, The Medium, the horror game released for Xbox Series X / S on January 28, fell in the public’s liking and all sales made so far have served to meet the game’s production costs. The information was released by the producer, Bloober Team.

“Sales of The Medium have already reached the level of covering their production costs and marketing campaigns, informed the producer Bloober Team”, says a text published on the Polish website Money.pl. No figures were obtained from sales of the game so far, but it is certain that everything the company receives from now on will be to increase the profit with the title.

The Medium was released for Xbox Series X / S and PC, and you can check out the Voxel review by clicking here.