The meaning of the Universe and everything is not 42

Those who enjoy strolling through the Mega Curioso must have heard of the golden ratio, an irrational real algebraic constant (you can see here how to calculate it). It is everywhere, in nature and architecture, in women’s faces and in vegetables. Above the horizon, however, another number reigns: the constant of fine structure, the pure number that shapes the Universe and that, now, has become more accurate thanks to the work of a team of obstinate physicists.

Defined by the Greek letter alpha, it is the fundamental physical constant that quantifies the strength of the electromagnetic interaction between charged elementary particles. As a dimensionless quantity, the fine structure constant has no unity and is defined by the ratio 1/137.

The small number implies weak electromagnetism; therefore, charged particles form atoms whose electrons can change orbits and form chemical bonds. If the constant were smaller or larger, the stars would not be able to create carbon, and life based on it would not exist.

“In our everyday world, everything is gravity or electromagnetism. That’s why alpha is so important, ”University of California physicist Holger Müller told Quanta Magazine.

Continuous overcoming

It was the best result achieved so far, nine years ago, and now surpassed by a team from Parisian Laboratory Kastler Brossel, who reached the most accurate measurement of the fine structure constant, up to the 11th decimal place: a = 1 / 137.03599920611 , with a margin of error of 81 parts per trillion.

Saïda Guellati-Khélifa reached this result after 22 years of measuring the fine-structure constant through the force with which rubidium atoms jump out of their orbits when absorbing a photon. It was a measurement of her, in fact, that Müller overcame in 2011.

The precision achieved will allow researchers to test the theory of the interrelationships between elementary particles, the so-called Standard Model of particle physics, a quantum field theory that describes the strong, weak and electromagnetic fundamental forces.



