The Meaning of Goldman Sachs’ Bullish Tesla Prediction?

Goldman Sachs shared a Tesla prediction that could also make sense for Bitcoin. The company said it was bullish for Tesla, and said the price target was $ 780. The price target set by the company has the highest value among the stocks traded on Wall Street. So how can a relationship be established between Tesla shares and Bitcoin? Let’s do a review.

In Bloomberg’s report, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney’s prediction for Tesla and the increase in Tesla shares were shared. In the news, it was stated that Delaney stated that the rate of adoption of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly and this situation exceeded his previous estimates.

The analyst shelved the $ 455 Tesla target, citing restrictions on the sale of high-emission vehicles by some governments and moves on the cost inequalities created by the use of gasoline-powered vehicles. He then stated positively that the electric vehicle battery prices were falling faster than they expected, and explained that the service provided by Tesla is valuable for the energy sector.

Tesla stock overview

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $ 568.82 on Wednesday and rose 4.8% on December 3, according to the data. The performance of Tesla shares in 2020 is quite strong. TSLA has risen by 600% this year. Company revenues increased by 39% compared to a year ago and reached $ 8.8 billion.

It is also stated that Tesla has a plan to expand its production area by opening new factories in the USA and Germany.

Where does bitcoin come in?

ARK Invest’s CEO, Catherine Wood, made some statements about Bitcoin and Tesla. Drawing attention to the importance of technologies such as Bitcoin and Tesla, the CEO evaluated BTC and TSLA on the same plane. Touching on the price increase and value of Bitcoin first, Wood then commented on the growth in Tesla shares.

Wood said that Bitcoin has the status of a digital alternative to gold and a protective asset against inflation. He spoke on the forecast that if the increase in institutional investments continues, the Bitcoin price could rise to the level of 400 – 500 thousand dollars. Like Bitcoin, which has drawn an upward graph, Tesla has made great progress this year, increasing by 600%. Regarding the issue, Cahterine Wood stated that Tesla still has a chance to rise, saying “Investors should look at Tesla as a real technology share, not just as a car manufacturer.”

In light of the CEO’s comments that both assets have risen this year, it is stated that Tesla still has a rising share, while Bitcoin, which is considered on the same plane, may potentially increase. The fact that Goldman Sachs also shared his bullish predictions by changing his comments on Tesla can be seen as a sign that there may be developments that will make both Bitcoin and Tesla investors happy.



