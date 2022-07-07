The MCU has just broken the first rule of time travel

This article contains spoilers for episode 5 of Miss Marvel.

In episode 5, “Miss Marvel”, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and the MCU break the first rule of time travel. In an exciting episode of the 4th episode of “Miss Marvel”, Kamala was transported back in time, to 1947, during the partition of India. Episode 5 “Miss Marvel” “Over and Over Again” reveals the reason for Kamala’s time travel and brings her face to face with her legendary great-grandmother Aisha, who demands that she play an integral role in the history of the Khan family division.

The MCU is no stranger to time travel, having deployed them to reverse the effects of Thanos’ flick in Avengers: Finale. The Avengers’ unceremonious journey back to the MCU was later smoothed over by Loki’s TVA, but Kamala’s journey into the past presents a more complex problem. The journey back to the partition of India in “Miss Marvel” allows Kamala to play her part in reuniting her young grandmother and great-grandfather at the train station. In fact, Kamala played a crucial role in her own birth, breaking the fundamental rule of time travel.

Related: Miss Marvel Episode 5 MCU Easter Eggs and References

Miss Marvel’s genie bracelet is the means by which the MCU subtly altered Kamala Khan’s superpowers compared to their comic book origins. The bracelet sent by her grandmother in episode 1 “Miss Marvel” gave Kamala the ability to generate hard light to protect the innocent and resist the villainous ClanDestine. It also gave Kamala an intriguing new power of time travel. In the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel”, it turns out that by sending the bracelet, Sana allowed Kamala to reunite herself as a child with her father, creating a confusing causal loop of the MCU, violating the first rule of time travel.

What is a Causal Loop and How does Miss Marvel Break the Rules of Time Travel

A causal loop or bootstrap paradox is when someone or something moves backwards in time and gets trapped in an infinite causal loop until it has a recognizable point of origin. In the case of the 5th series of “Miss Marvel”, Kamala helps Sana get on the train that will start her new life and start a chain of events that will eventually lead to the birth of Kamala. This means that in order for Kamala to eventually be born from the daughter of Sana Muniba, she must already exist in order to set in motion cause-and-effect relationships. Thus, Kamala’s participation in the rescue of her grandmother creates a causal loop, due to which the origin of Kamala Miss Marvel becomes indefinable. Sana actually saved her life by sending Kamala a bracelet in the first episode of Miss Marvel, which allowed Kamala to create herself, and Miss Marvel would break the time travel rule.

Such paradoxes are usually frowned upon by scientists as a violation of the Law of Causality. If little Kamala exists only because Kamala is a teenager traveling through time to secure her future, then her origin becomes difficult to determine. This uncertainty assumes that the past is no longer dead, and the future is not uncertain, both of which can take place simultaneously. If the past, present and future coexist, then the origin of Kamala becomes meaningless, and the future Kamala can interact with the past Sana without violating the Law of Causality. A causal loop keeps the Khan family’s story on a fixed course, leading to Miss Marvel’s clash with ClanDestines. The elder Sana practically explains this when she says of her parents that they “created something much more than any of them could have created alone.” Muniba and Sana then look at Kamala, emphasizing that Ms. Marvel’s rule-breaking time travel has always been part of Aisha’s larger plan to protect Earth from the jinn dimension.