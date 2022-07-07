The MCU Has an excuse in the universe that there is no Phase 4 Avengers Team

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a perfect explanation for why there isn’t an official Avengers team anymore. Avengers: Endgame saw Earth’s Mightiest Heroes succeed in reversing Thanos’ snap. As seen in Ms. Marvel, this act of heroism has been celebrated by the entire world – so much so that New Jersey became host to the first-ever AvengerCon.

For all that’s the case, though, there doesn’t seem to be a formal Avengers team in Phases 4 and 5. “Pray nothing crazy happens again,” Jason Ionello observed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Because are the Avengers even like a thing anymore?” Unfortunately, plenty of crazy things have indeed happened – ranging in scale from a teenager developing cosmic powers in New Jersey to a Celestial tearing its way out of the Earth’s core. Some of the superheroes do appear to be coordinating – Shang-Chi was introduced to a group who are advising one another at the end of Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings – but there’s no evidence this group is public knowledge.

Related: Huge MCU Theory Reveals Gorr Sets Up Phase 5’s Real Thanos Replacement

It’s surely only a matter of time before another Avengers team is assembled for Phase 5. But the current absence of the Avengers is curious, because it leaves Earth very vulnerable indeed. There may, however, be a reason for the seeming disappearance of an official Avengers team.

The Sokovia Accords Are Still In Force In The MCU

Captain America: Civil War saw the world react to the Avengers by passing the Sokovia Accords. These were principally proposed by the United Nations as a means of ensuring the Avengers were held accountable, and, of course, to exert political influence over them. This latter aspect of the Sokovia Accords made them deeply controversial, with the Avengers breaking apart over them. Captain America opposed them on an ideological level, believing they would restrict the Avengers’ ability to act, and multiple Avengers agreed with him. Tie-ins and TV shows have further revealed the Sokovia Accords also bound any new “enhanced” individuals.

It’s now become clear the Sokovia Accords are part of the MCU’s Phase 4. In the United States, the Department of Damage Control appears to now be responsible for policing the Sokovia Accords. The D.O.D.C. was introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming with responsibility for cleaning up the Battle of New York, but by the time of Ms. Marvel they have their own Supermax prison and seem to be responsible for hunting down enhanced individuals using Stark drones. This means the Sokovia Accords are actually an ongoing narrative thread running through the MCU’s Phase 4; Black Widow is set in the immediate aftermath of their passing, and Damage Control appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ms. Marvel, and in trailers for She-Hulk. The arc isn’t as prominent as the multiverse narrative running through MCU Phase 4, but it’s there just the same, tying together franchises that otherwise wouldn’t be connected at all.

The Sokovia Accords Could Explain Why The Avengers Haven’t Reformed

The Sokovia Accords could easily explain why the Avengers haven’t reformed in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The passing of the Sokovia Accords tore the Avengers apart, and it’s likely the various superheroes still have very different views about them. Clearly, the heroes who went on the run have been pardoned; Sam Wilson isn’t a vigilante anymore, but instead is working as the new Captain America, while the Winter Soldier was offered his own deal by the U.S. government. But it’s interesting to note that, so far, these relationships have been with individual governments rather than with the U.N. It’s quite possible no heroes are willing to reform a team that would be accountable to the United Nations under the auspices of the Sokovia Accords.

Related: MCU’s X-Men Setup Secretly Began 11 Years Ago In Captain America 1

This would explain why, so far, any cooperation between superheroes has seemed to be secretive. Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings’ post-credit scene revealed Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner are working together, part of a group who are supporting one another in an advisory capacity. This may well be an extension of the holographic support network set up by Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame, which included Carol Danvers, War Machine, Rocket Racoon, and Okoye. There’s no evidence the world knows this cooperation is happening at all, potentially a smart way of avoiding the attention of the United Nations. That would certainly fit with the fact the public doesn’t believe there’s currently an Avengers team.

The Sokovia Accords Could Cause Problems If Superheroes Work Together

It’s naturally only a matter of time before superheroes work together as a new Avengers team once again. New superhumans are emerging at a prodigious rate, both heroes and villains, while the threats are greater than ever; Doctor Strange came close to shattering the multiverse itself in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Eternals tore the Earth’s crust apart so a Celestial could break free from the core. The heroes have just about managed to handle things on their own, or by teaming up with a couple of others, but there will come a day when the dangers are too great. A whole new iteration of the Avengers will need to reassemble – as indicated by the fact Marvel has already been advertising characters like Shang-Chi as new Avengers.

But the Sokovia Accords have the potential to complicate the issue. Should the Avengers reassemble, they would immediately find themselves bound by a complex system of accountability that significantly restricts their actions. Worse still, if they try to stave that off by keeping their team-ups a secret, they run the risk of there being very dangerous consequences should they be discovered. It’s entirely possible a new team of Avengers would find themselves becoming outcasts again as soon as they’d begun to operate in public. That would make the Sokovia Accords, and their enforcers Damage Control, a massively important part of the MCU‘s Phase 4. So far, Damage Control agents have been positioned as antagonists only for young, solo superheroes and vigilantes – Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel – but they are clearly taking advantage of the advanced and alien technology they acquire. That means Damage Control could easily become an Avengers-level threat, particularly so given they have all the resources of the U.S. government at their beck and call.