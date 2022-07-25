The MCU Gives You More Daredevil Than You Could Ever Imagine

Marvel Studios has announced its upcoming films and TV shows through 2025, confirming that there will be more Daredevil than ever in the MCU, especially with the main character, played by Charlie Cox, returning to the franchise. Blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who moonlights as the superhero Daredevil, first entered the MCU in his 2015 show of the same name for Netflix. The series aired for three seasons before being cancelled. In March 2022, “Daredevil” was removed from the streaming service and transferred to Disney+ along with the rest of the Marvel shows from Netflix.

Daredevil focuses on Matt Murdock, who runs the legal system by day with his partner in law Franklin “Foggy” Nelson (Elden Henson) and fights crime by night. After the show was canceled, questions arose regarding Daredevil’s status in the MCU canon. Elements of the show, such as Vincent D’Onofrio’s character Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, really became a definite canon in the MCU after his appearance in “Hawkeye” in 2021.

Link: So, Daredevil born again will just be season 3… again?

Matt Murdock then returned triumphantly to the MCU, briefly appearing as Peter Parker’s lawyer with superhuman reflexes in the movie Spider-Man: There is No Way Home. Following his cameo role in Spider-Man in July 2022, Marvel announced that Cox would reappear as Matt Murdock in the 2023 Echo show alongside Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, played again by D’Onofrio. Later, at the Marvel SDCC panel, Kevin Feige presented a new show, Daredevil, with 18 episodes, as part of the MCU Phase 5 roster, titled Daredevil: Born Again. Also at Comic-Con, Marvel presented a new trailer for the movie “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney”, at the end of which a short shot of a Daredevil in a suit is shown. Finally, when Cox was announced as Matt Murdock’s voice actor in the animated origin story “Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman,” there really is more of his Daredevil in the MCU than previously thought.

Why are there so Many Daredevils in the future of the MCU

At Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige broke MCU superheroes into different corners of the universe. He stated that Daredevil, along with Spider-Man, will lead a group of MCU street heroes: “We have a street level with an announcement about Daredevil and, of course, the Spider goes into street heroes” (via MTV News). And they will leave more space problems to heroes like Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy.

When the head of Marvel Studios stresses the importance of Daredevil in the MCU’s street side, it’s no surprise that Matt Murdock is appearing in many upcoming MCU films and TV projects. With Daredevil’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home proving he has a place in the MCU, both canonically and stylistically, the number of future MCU projects featuring Matt Murdoch is impressive. Charlie Cox’s upcoming presence as a character also marks a clear change for viewers, given his three-year disappearance between the cancellation of “Daredevil” and his reappearance in the MCU in the sequel to “Spider-Man.”