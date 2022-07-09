The MCU Daredevil Show Raises More Concerns Than Its Canonical Status

It’s unclear whether the MCU’s “Daredevil” series will remain in the same canonicity as its predecessor on Netflix, but it has more serious concerns. Since the sequel was confirmed, speculation has surrounded how it could be approached. It has not yet been confirmed which of the “Daredevil” actors may return and which storylines may be continued.

Netflix’s Daredevil has always been vague enough with his world order that he can fit neatly into a larger MCU, but his world never explicitly confirms itself as part of it. Characters like Foggy Nelson and Karen Page are played with an irresistible complexity that makes them interesting to watch. While it’s unclear which Netflix characters will join the MCU, that shouldn’t be the only focus.

While it’s important to consider whether the new Daredevil will follow the Netflix show canon, Disney+’Daredevil’ must be true to its predecessor in terms of character, action and tone in order to truly work. It is likely that the reboot of “Daredevil” will have a group of new writers who may find it difficult to reproduce the atmosphere of the original show. Compared to Netflix’s Daredevil, Disney+ series are usually less risky. They can become serious and somewhat tonally complex, but eventually tend to abandon these complexities in favor of a quick and easy completion of their stories.

What should Disney+ ‘Daredevil’ focus on to succeed

However, simply returning the old line-up will not be enough. When the main character of Vincent D’Onofrio returns in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye”, it becomes obvious that he is treated differently than in the Netflix series. The Hawkeye Kingpin seems simpler than the Netflix incarnation because his personality and intelligence are no longer what drives him. Instead of creating a threat through manipulation and intrigue, Kingpin demonstrates cartoon superpowers and mainly uses ineffective thugs. When the Daredevil played by Charlie Cox returns in Spider-Man: No Home, he also seems to be played in a more mocking tone, abandoning his more serious presence in the Netflix series. Since the new series is likely to match the tone of other Disney+ shows, it’s possible that this new tone will be included in Disney+’s Daredevil.

Another potential effect of the transition from the original to Disney+ is the loss of what made Netflix’s “Daredevil” great: the cult bloody action. Shows like “Hawkeye” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are cruel, but they operate in a higher reality than the original series “Daredevil”, where bones break and blood is shed. It’s possible that next season “Daredevil” will take the same approach to heightened reality, refraining from portraying Matt Murdock suffering from wounds or approaching death. However, this willingness to portray the weakest moments of the main character made the original show special.

A new story that vaguely fits into the continuity of the old series can work if it has characters that stand on their own. “Daredevil” Disney+ may continue Netflix’s plans for season 4 or become an exact copy of the original show, but it also doesn’t have to be successful. He just has to present a story that works just as well. What makes “Daredevil” from Netflix a job is not just a set of actors or even the events that took place in it. What makes him work is his dedication to making the narrative a dark, complex, living world with real stakes and characters who had solid motives beyond defeating the villain of the week. To become a true sequel to the Netflix series, “Daredevil” from Disney+ will have to adopt the gloomy complexities of its predecessor, a careful approach to storytelling and a willingness to take risks.