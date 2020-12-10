The McDonald’s Box would go up in price in 2021

What was missing, lack of definition in the delivery of the second economic stimulus check and the possible increase to McDonald’s Happy Meal

Among the loudest news from the international fast food chain, stands out that McDonald’s eliminated a two-decade agreement with its franchises, which subsidized the price of toys in the popular Happy Meal for its child-minded clientele. That could mean that this product will increase in price next year.

According to information obtained by CNN Business, it turns out that starting in 2021, McDonald’s will stop issuing a contribution of about $ 300 per month to each of its 14,000 US restaurants, according to an internal message from the leadership of the company. company. This contribution is called the “Happy Meal Rental and Service Fee”.

The McDonald’s letter notes that the subsidy “no longer drives growth like it used to,” so franchisees could choose to increase the price of a Happy Meal by 20 cents starting in 2021 to offset losses.

Notably, the Golden Arches Company does not set prices for items on the menu, but instead allows franchises to decide rates based on location in the market.

For their part, a group of McDonald’s franchises represented by the National Association of Owners, expressed their position in a unanimous and forceful message, “we neither support nor endorse” the elimination of the Happy Meal subsidy.

In addition, the franchisees point out that the announcement does not come at all well before an economically complicated year due to the pandemic and tensions increase once again between the franchises and the company due to the loss of subsidies and the new rates that will come into effect next year.

For its part, McDonald’s said it is looking for ways to provide other subsidies to its restaurants and cited a recent investment of $ 100 million in marketing.



