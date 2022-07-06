The mayor of Oklahoma City reacted to the loud debut of Chet Holmgren

Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren as the second overall pick.

Holmgren made his Summer League debut on Tuesday night and already looks like a rising star. In the first quarter, Holmgren lost 13 points and added three blocked shots.

He finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, six blocked shots and four assists on the night the Thunder beat the Utah Jazz with a final score of 98-77.

Naturally, Thunder fans were delighted with the promise of such a young star. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was among those who couldn’t contain their excitement about the future.

“I won’t overreact to the Summer League game I won’t overreact to the Summer League game I won’t overreact to the Summer League game :: clears the calendar for June 2023 ::,” the message reads. Twitter said.

Holmgren was fighting for first place in the overall standings before the Orlando Magic selected the former outstanding Duke Paolo Banchero.

Will he become the best player of the 2022 draft class?