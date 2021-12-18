We’re almost halfway into 2021, and we’re nearing the 23rd anniversary of one of the most influential films of the 1990s. The Matrix was a landmark action-based science fiction film that inspired many to consider the limits of human life. The Matrix, the first part of the trilogy, was released in 1999.

The Wachowskis wrote and directed the film, which was a box office triumph and won four Academy Awards. So, what is it about this almost two-decade-old film series that keeps it alive in mainstream culture? The first chapter of the series grossed more than $460 million in theaters across the globe. The sequels, The Matrix Reloaded, and Revolutions were shot concurrently and released in 2003. The trilogy’s global box office revenues are estimated to be about $1.6 billion.

When the Wachowski brothers came up with the concept for The Matrix in 1999, they started a cult of interest with the existential themes that inspired it. When the Wachowski brothers came up with the concept for The Matrix in 1999, they started a cult of interest with the existential themes that inspired it. Reeves portrayed an ordinary hacker awakened to the truth of the manufactured world around him as Thomas Anderson and subsequently Neo. Neo was revealed as the hero of prophecy who would eventually put an end to the conflict after being exposed to a dystopia where machines dominated humanity’s last surviving stronghold, and by the end of The Matrix Revolutions, Reeves’ character had done just that. Ever since the original Matrix trilogy came to a close in 2003, fans have speculated about a possible fourth chapter, but only in 2019 was The Matrix 4 officially announced.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian), and, allegedly, Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe will join co-creator Lana Wachowski in writing and directing The Matrix 4. The presence of so many recognizable characters seems to indicate that The Matrix 4 is a sequel rather than a full-fledged remake. There are unlimited fan theories about what happened in The Matrix 4, some fans think that the machines who took Neo away hooked him back into the Matrix to preserve his life, while others believe they have taken over host bodies in the same manner that the Agents did in the first trilogy. Regardless of how they were revived, fans have reacted positively to their reappearance, with many anticipating what the film has in store for the duo.

Wachowski discussed why she chose to bring back Neo and Trinity in the sequel. The title Resurrections may be interpreted to refer to both the resurrected series and the characters. It makes a lot of sense for Neo since it continues the Christ metaphor from The Matrix Revolutions’ conclusion.

Wachowski may be able to achieve some closure by bringing Neo and Trinity back for The Matrix Resurrections. What the characters have in store for them is unknown, but fans are certainly thrilled to see their favorite characters back. They won’t have to wait long, since the picture will be released on December 22.

The unusual undercurrent of “The Matrix,” reinforced in every frame, that style saves — that literally and figuratively, a beautiful leather trench coat may well be the greatest defense,” keeps the film relevant. Neo, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, is a messianic hero who wears a sweeping black leather trench coat with an armory of weapons sewn into the lining. In searching for these iconic leather trench coats, just found that TheLeatherCity has recently launched a super knockoff of NEO wool trench coat. So if you are a fan of the Matrix series then you should get your hands on these quality wool trench coats from TheLeatherCity.

Ever since the new trailer of The Matrix Ressurectons has dropped like a bang, many fans have generated multiple theories. Some fans speculated that Neo has been living in a John Wick simulation and is just now realizing that he is Neo in this film (remember the red pill from the trailer?). Social media was filled with fan speculations and, of course, memes when the teaser was released. “You’re going back to where it all started,” a businessman played by Groff says to Thomas at the end of the trailer. “Back to the Matrix.”

Resurrections may be building up the passing of the torch, with Neo and Trinity leading a new generation of warriors (Jessica Henwick has long been speculated to have a key part in this film) who must battle for Zion. Perhaps Neo and Trinity have only returned for a short time to teach the new heroes the path, just as the Oracle did for them.

Fans may be overthinking things, but it’s hard to imagine The Matrix Resurrections is just selling nostalgia for the sake of nostalgia, especially with a storyteller as talented as Lana Wachowski back at the helm. When the film hits cinemas on HBO Max on Dec. 22, we’ll find out just how deep the rabbit hole goes.